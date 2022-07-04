A year 10 student has been seriously injured after being struck by a car on SH3 today. Image / Google Street View

A year 10 student has been seriously injured after being struck by a car on SH3 today. Image / Google Street View

A school student has been seriously injured after being struck by a car on a Waikato highway this morning.

Te Kuiti High School principal Gareth Williams said a year 10 student from the school was involved in the accident which happened on State Highway 3, just down from the school.

He said the student was struck by a car.

"The emergency services were on the scene quickly and the student was airlifted to hospital," said Williams.

"We have been in touch with the student's whānau and they travelled with their child to the hospital."

He said police and bystanders were quickly on the scene redirecting traffic and supporting the student until medical assistance was able to take over.

Staff were supporting any students at school that had been affected by this accident, he said.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Te Kumi Rd in Te Kuiti this morning.

The crash was reported to police around 8.50am.

The pedestrian was reported to have serious injuries and was transported to hospital, the spokesperson said.