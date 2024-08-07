“I can advise that a scene examination is continuing today and that the investigation into the unexplained death to continuing.”

Police and forensics are at the scene on August 6, following an unexplained death the day before in Te Kauwhata, Waikato. Photo / Malisha Kumar

A resident of Te Kauwhata confirmed that police were still at the scene today.

Waikato Herald attended the scene yesterday at Aparangi Retirement Village on Pilgrim Place and saw two police vehicles, detectives, and a forensics team.

Police caution tape encircled the property under investigation, with a mobility scooter seen being examined at the entrance.

Aparangi Village Trust Board chair John Cunningham confirmed that there had been a sudden death at the village.

“Because it was a sudden death the police have gotten involved in looking into it and we are waiting for the police to get back to us,” Cunningham said.

“They have the skills to look into it.”

Cunningham said Aparangi Village has been looking after people for over 50 years.

“It’s very sad when we have a death.

“It’s always tough.”

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.



