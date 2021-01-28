Te Haroto scrub fire contained, fighters remain on standby

Three helicopters and a further 50 firefighters are at the scene of the 4ha scrub fire. Photo / Paul Taylor

A 4ha scrub fire near Te Haroto, Hawke's Bay was deemed contained after a four-hour battle with three helicopters and a further 50 firefighters.

Emergency services were called to the fire alongside State Highway 5, 10km south of Mount Tarawera, about 12pm today.

FENZ central shift manager Chris Dalton said the fire was deemed contained at about 4pm, and at around 5.30pm crews withdrew from the fire ground for a briefing with one helicopter remaining at the scene.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency opened the road at 4.30pm.

Fire and Emergency Hawke's Bay said the road was closed to ensure the safety of the crews operating in the area.

Three helicopters, nine fire trucks and three tankers were at the scene near Tataraakina Rd.

Crews from Taupō were also tackling the blaze.

Hawke's Bay Fire and Emergency NZ area manager Ken Cooper said resources, including helicopters and additional staff, have been on standby in case of an incident.

"Thursday is an extreme weather day in terms of temperature, humidity and wind, so we were predicting that this could be a potentially hazardous day if a fire did break out," he said.

"We were able to mobilise these units very quickly to the incident."

FENZ central shift manager Chris Dalton said it was rugged country and a forestry area.

A Hawke's Bay FENZ spokeswoman urged the public to be "mindful and vigilant" to prevent any further fires.

"Hawke's Bay is experiencing extreme fire danger levels today due to high temperatures and strong winds," she said.

The blaze was the latest and largest in a series of vegetation fires around Hawke's Bay, including a 300m by 100m one along a road near Crownthorpe on Wednesday.

The region's firefighters have been refusing all fire permits for the last few days with the temperature consistently rising over 30C.

Napier was also identified in a Statistics NZ and Ministry of Environment report as one of six areas around New Zealand with a 'very likely' increasing wildfire risk.