POlice say it is 'too early to speculate about what has happened and why'. Photo / File

A homicide investigation has been launched in Gisborne after a woman died in Te Hapara early this morning, police say.

Police were called to the Centennial Crescent residential property at about 3.45am after reports a woman had a gunshot injury.

Upon arrival, the woman was found deceased at the property.

"We are in the very early stages of this investigation, and we're focused on piecing together the events leading up to the death of our victim," Eastern district crime services manager Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said.

"It is too early to speculate about what has happened and why and we will share information with the public as we are able.

"There will be a considerable police presence in the area in coming days as we complete a forensic examination of the property and speak with people in the area."

Cordons are in place on Centennial Crescent while police carry out a scene examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 quoting event number P051111343.

Information can also be provide anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org.