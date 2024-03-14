The Te Awamutu Night Market will take place on Saturday night at Selwyn Park.

The Te Awamutu Night Market takes place on Saturday from 5pm to 8pm at Selwyn Park.

Sponsored by Food Truck Events and Te Awamutu Chamber of Commerce, the small night market aims to provide an opportunity for the community to connect over food.

Food Truck Events also organises Hamilton’s Gourmet in the Gardens and Mt Maunganui’s Gourmet Night Market.

Selwyn Park is an amazing spot for a relaxed picnic environment and there will be a maximum of 11 food vendors.

Explore a world of flavours with a variety of delectable dishes from around the globe. Both mains and desserts will be available.

Craft stalls will also be part of the market, with handmade treasures and one-of-a-kind gifts from talented local artisans.

The Te Awamutu Night Market will operate once a month during the winter months and organisers are working with the Waipā District Council and the Te Awamutu Business Chamber to find a new location.

In the summer, from October to March, the vendors would love to be back at Selwyn Park so everyone can enjoy the shade of the trees.

Their goal is to enrich the smaller communities and they have had great support so far in Te Awamutu, Ngāhinapōuri and Te Kauwhata.

Bring your friends and family for an evening filled with delicious food, captivating tunes, and fantastic finds.

Don’t miss out on the Te Awamutu Night Market – where community spirit meets culinary delight.

People can see where Food Truck Events are by following its Facebook page.

