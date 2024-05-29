Te Awamutu Museum has been closed since 2022 because of its earthquake rating. Photo / Dean Taylor

29 May, 2024 02:31 AM 2 mins to read

Te Awamutu Museum has been closed since 2022 because of its earthquake rating. Photo / Dean Taylor

Waipā District Council has approved earthquake strengthening to be undertaken on the former Te Awamutu Museum and Council building in Roche St to allow staff to return ‘home’.

The building at 135 Roche St was vacated with some urgency in 2022, following a detailed seismic assessment that found the building was earthquake-prone at 20 per cent of the New Building Standard (NBS).

The minimum, legal seismic performance standard for buildings is 34 per cent of NBS.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, approval was given to refurbish and strengthen the office building to 50 per cent NBS.

Deputy chief executive Ken Morris said the seismic strengthening work will futureproof the building for the next 25 years.

Currently, Rickit Road office space is being leased to accommodate staff and the museum at an annual cost of $179,000 a year. The lease is up for renewal in July 2025.

Morris said consideration had also been given to upgrading the building to 67 per cent NBS but the 50 per cent option was significantly lower cost and less invasive.

“It will also hopefully mean that we won’t need to renew the lease at Rickit Road for another year.”

The work will include seismic strengthening, re-roofing, window refurbishments and fire safety improvements.

Construction will start in November this year and is planned to be finished by July 2025