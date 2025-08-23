Emergency services were called to a home on Hazelmere Street at approximately 10.42pm last night.

A Waikato house fire that attracted a large emergency response overnight is not being treated as suspicious.

Multiple units, including a water tanker, were called to a home on Hazelmere Street in Te Awamutu at approximately 10.42pm on Saturday.

Six fire trucks and multiple support vehicles responded to the blaze.

Hato Hone St John said it responded with one ambulance and one rapid response unit, however they were not required.