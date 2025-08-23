Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Te Awamutu house fire: Multiple fire trucks tackle blaze

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Emergency services were called to a home on Hazelmere Street at approximately 10.42pm last night.

Emergency services were called to a home on Hazelmere Street at approximately 10.42pm last night.

A Waikato house fire that attracted a large emergency response overnight is not being treated as suspicious.

Multiple units, including a water tanker, were called to a home on Hazelmere Street in Te Awamutu at approximately 10.42pm on Saturday.

Six fire trucks and multiple support vehicles responded to the blaze.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save