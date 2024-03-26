The annual Te Awamutu Athletics Club Golf Course Fun Run is back for 2024. Photo / Colin Thorsen

The 15th Te Awamutu Athletics Club Golf Course Fun Run will take place on Saturday, April 13 at the Te Awamutu Golf Course.

The event caters for the whole family, with a 3km student race, a 6km or 9km run and a 3km or 6km walk for all ages.

All events start at 9.30am and finish by 11am, with a prize giving in the clubhouse at 11.30am.

While this is an official Athletics Waikato/BoP winter event, it is open to the general public and is well-supported by local runners and walkers.

Proceeds from the event go to the club’s travel fund to assist athletes competing at inter-provincial, national or international events.

Race director and local coach Murray Green said the club was over-represented at these events and did not have the means to support those athletes, so the run was started to assist them.

Most events require athletes to be away for four or five days and they have to account for travel, accommodation and food costs, which can make events unaffordable for some, so it is nice for the club to be able to offer some support.

Last year’s winner Daniel Sinclair will be back to defend his title.

Local businesses have been very supportive over the years, which has enabled a good prize table to be offered.

Paper Plus has been the primary sponsor throughout, with Mason’s Garden Centre and Showcase Jewellers also providing yearly prizes.

Some funding has been obtained through the Waipā Events Fund, which has allowed for extra money to be spent on advertising that should help to boost the number of entrants.

Green says the club, and the runners, are fortunate to be able to use the golf course, which offers great footing and an ideal transition from the summer track running and the more traditional cross-country winter courses.

Even if there has been rain, the footing at the club is always good, and the Te Awamutu Athletics Club is very grateful for the golf club’s support.

The course is closed to golfers until 11.30am.

To enter, visit athleticswaikatobayofplenty.org.nz/competition/events or for more information, contact Green on 027 621 6608.





