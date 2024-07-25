Vianney Parata in front of the mural she created on a Kāpiti Coast Museum wall.

A new, bold and colourful mural on a previously bare concrete wall of Kāpiti Coast Museum links the Waikanae’s past and present.

Called He rau ringa e te oti: Many hands make light work, the mural is the work of Te Ātiawa artist Vianney Parata who has dedicated the work to her ancestors, Wi Te Kākākura Parata and Unaiki Pukehi, buried in the nearby Parata family cemetery Ruakōhatu.

Parata said the symbolic designs throughout the work referred to the flax processing, timber felling and whaling industries where many Waikanae people worked in earlier times.

The leaf-like manu (bird) design references the old Waikanae Post Office, which now houses the museum.