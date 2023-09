A police spokeswoman said officers found two imitation firearms at a property on Roberts Rd after they were called to the Te Atatū street about 1.26pm.

Police have arrested three people after they were spotted with fake guns near a primary school, prompting it to go into lockdown.

A police spokeswoman said officers found two imitation firearms at a property on Roberts Rd after they were called to the Te Atatū South street about 1.26pm.

Freyburg Community School went into a self-initiated lockdown.

The Herald has approached the school.

Police inquiries remain ongoing.