Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Te Atatū Peninsula mum suffers aneurysm while tucking children into bed

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Jason Halloran and Jessie Teece were getting their children, Aria and Isla, ready for bed on Sunday night when a headache turned into a medical emergency. Photo / Givealittle

Jason Halloran and Jessie Teece were getting their children, Aria and Isla, ready for bed on Sunday night when a headache turned into a medical emergency. Photo / Givealittle

While getting her children ready for bed, a mother was suddenly struck by a life-threatening headache, which was later revealed to be a brain aneurysm.

Her partner recounted the moment medical staff told him to prepare for the worst, until things later took a miraculous turn.

“From going to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save