His office is now scouring security footage and will be sending any relevant material to police.

A Destiny Church spokesperson rejected any link between the church and the rubbish dumping.

Last week, the MP wrote to the charities regulator asking for Destiny Church to be struck off after a group linked to the organisation violently protested a Pride Festival Event in Te Atatū.

“I’ve been speaking out in recent days on Destiny’s violent behaviour at the Te Atatū Peninsula Community Centre, and while I’ve had loads of positive feedback, clearly someone is not happy,” he posted on social media.

Te Atatū Labour MP Phil Twyford's electorate office was targeted in rubbish dump, days after calling for Destiny Church to be deregistered as a charity. Photo / Phil Twyford

A photo of the dump shows a pile of household items, some rotting, including large shards of broken glass, discarded clothing and empty food containers blocking his Henderson office front doors, spilling over the footpath.

Twyford said despite the protest, it would not stop him from “doing my job”.

Destiny Church spokeswoman Jenny Marshall told the Herald they “had no knowledge” of such an event.

“No, we haven’t heard anything of the sort ... Our people aren’t like that.”

Marshall claimed Twyford’s use of Destiny Church in his social media post was “clickbaiting”.

A representative for Twyford’s office said they were looking through CCTV footage and would send video to police.

Neighbouring shopkeeper Shan Lin told the Herald the rubbish pile was already there when she started work at 8.30am.

A council truck had since arrived to clean up the mess.

Twyford’s formal complaint to Charities Services alleged the church engaged in wrongdoing.

“Destiny’s actions were certainly oppressive, which meets the definition of wrongdoing in the law, and so they should lose their tax-deductible status,” Twyford said.

“Destiny is in breach of the Charities Act. This organisation should not be receiving a cent of public subsidy through tax deductibility nor the stamp of approval that registration as a charity implies.”

