Te Atatū MP Phil Twyford claims his electorate office has been targeted in a clandestine rubbish dump just days after calling for Destiny Church to be struck off the charities register.
Twyford said a “load of rubbish” was left outside his office door in Henderson in a post on social media.
He claimed a potential link between speaking out about the church members’ “violent behaviour” storming a library event where a drag king was holding a children’s event, and the rubbish dump – suggesting it was likely a person unimpressed with his stance.
“In 13 years as local MP here I’ve never had anything like this happen,” said Twyford.
“There has been overwhelming public support for my call for Destiny to be stripped of its charity status, but clearly at least someone wasn’t happy with it.”
“I’ve been speaking out in recent days on Destiny’s violent behaviour at the Te Atatū Peninsula Community Centre, and while I’ve had loads of positive feedback, clearly someone is not happy,” he posted on social media.
A photo of the dump shows a pile of household items, some rotting, including large shards of broken glass, discarded clothing and empty food containers blocking his Henderson office front doors, spilling over the footpath.
Twyford said despite the protest, it would not stop him from “doing my job”.
Destiny Church spokeswoman Jenny Marshall told the Herald they “had no knowledge” of such an event.
“No, we haven’t heard anything of the sort ... Our people aren’t like that.”
Marshall claimed Twyford’s use of Destiny Church in his social media post was “clickbaiting”.
A representative for Twyford’s office said they were looking through CCTV footage and would send video to police.
Neighbouring shopkeeper Shan Lin told the Herald the rubbish pile was already there when she started work at 8.30am.
A council truck had since arrived to clean up the mess.
Twyford’s formal complaint to Charities Services alleged the church engaged in wrongdoing.
“Destiny’s actions were certainly oppressive, which meets the definition of wrongdoing in the law, and so they should lose their tax-deductible status,” Twyford said.
“Destiny is in breach of the Charities Act. This organisation should not be receiving a cent of public subsidy through tax deductibility nor the stamp of approval that registration as a charity implies.”
