A 29-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of Nazai Hai, 27, who died following a serious incident at a home on the Te Atatū Peninsula.

The alleged offender will appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow, a police spokeswoman said.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said the alleged offender and Hai knew one another.

Proctor said the incident was tragic, and they were making sure there was support around Hai’s family: “Our thoughts are with them during this tragic time.”

Police and emergency services rushed to the house on the Te Atatū Peninsula at 7.15am on Monday.

He also said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

“As such, police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter,” he said.

A post-mortem examination has been completed, Proctor said, and police have been making further inquiries at the Gloria Ave address.

He said the scene examination should be completed tomorrow, and in the meantime, a police presence would remain in the area.

One person was transported to hospital in critical condition "however ... died as a result of their injuries".

The police spokeswoman said they couldn’t provide any further information while the matter was before the courts.

Residents on the street said there were “heaps” of police around on Monday and they were all visibly armed.

One neighbour said they heard shouts coming from the house at 5am on Monday followed by dogs barking, and another said they had noticed police on the same street at the weekend.

People on the local Facebook page had seen police cars and ambulances “flying into Gloria Ave”.

“Hope everyone’s okay. Police cars and ambulances coming west on the motorway.”

