Emergency teams have rushed to a crash on SH26 at Te Aroha. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two cars have collided in a serious crash in Waikato.

The crash happened on State Highway 26 at Te Aroha at about 3.53pm, police said.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as traffic is being diverted via Rawhiti Rd.