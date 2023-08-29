Immigration New Zealand raid six properties in fraud investigation, the Government cuts back on consultants and contractors plus job listings fall but why applications are higher than ever. Video / NZ Herald

A mum and her daughter came across a fatal car crash just moments after it had claimed the lives of two family members.

Tributes are flowing for Te Aroha man Peter Swallow, who was in a vehicle with his sister’s partner that collided with another vehicle on State Highway 26 on Saturday.

Te Aroha resident and family friend Peter Munro said the pair were travelling in a vehicle ahead of other family members when tragedy struck.

Munro said Swallow’s mother Karen Hendl and his sister Lisa Swallow arrived on the crash scene soon after it happened.

”You can imagine how horrible that was,” he said.

The Te Aroha Dramatic Society is mourning the loss of amateur actor Peter Swallow, who died in a car crash over the weekend.

”The people close to the family will be very shocked by what happened.”

He said Swallow was “a lovely guy” and a “rascal”, who was involved in many aspects of community life.

”He was a lovely guy who connected very well with people and was involved in everything he could.”

Munro said he directed Swallow in several plays as part of the Te Aroha Dramatic Society.

Te Aroha Dramatic Society vice president John Watson told the Herald that Swallow had been involved with the society for quite a few years.

In a post on its Facebook page, Te Aroha Little Theatre paid tribute to Swallow, saying his last role on stage with them was in the play Remain in Light.

“We sadly advise Peter Swallow, who’s acted on our stage a number of times, was one of the two people killed in the car accident between Paeroa and Te Aroha on the weekend.

“Peter’s last acting role with us was ‘Remain in Light’. Karen’s daughter’s partner was also killed.”

”Our thoughts go out to the family,” the post read.

A person who performed alongside Swallow said he had been great to have on stage.

“I will remember him as the Italian Captain in Allo Allo. So funny, so great to work with.”

Another remembers him as “brilliant” in the role.

Childhood friend James Brodie wrote the pair had known each other since they first appeared in a production when they were at primary school.

“This one hurts. Peter and I have known each other since we were in single digits on the stage of Future Te Aroha and we’ve been very solid friends ever since.

“Fly high Peter. The spotlight’s shining on you. Step right up and let the music play. Rest in Paradise.”

Police said the two-car crash at about 3.53pm on Saturday afternoon.

The highway at Mangaiti was closed for over four hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigated the accident.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two motorists in the other car were airlifted to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said there have been no updates.