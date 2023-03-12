Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue perform at the Village Green. Photo / Andrew Warner

A free outdoor concert held over the weekend showcasing Te Arawa’s successful Te Matatini kapa haka groups “exceeded all expectation” with thousands turning out in support of the performers.

The event - called Waipuketia Ki Te Aroha - Flood Them With Love - took place on Rotorua lakefront and collected money for the flood victims of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Performers used the same stage set for the Lakeside 25 concert. Explosions of cheers and claps could be heard from the audience after all six performances.

Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai. Photo / Andrew Warner

Te Arawa Kapa Haka Trust chairman Trevor Maxwell said he was “absolutely thrilled” with the day’s events.

“Today exceeded all expectations. To see the sea of faces enjoying the magnificent performers put a huge smile on my face.”

Te Arawa Kapa Haka chairman Trevor Maxwell. Photo / Andrew Warner

Maxwell said it was great to share the tireless work the the six successful groups had put into their performances with the whole community.

”It’s capped off a magical weekend in Rotorua that will be remembered for years to come. . . It doesn’t get any better than this.”

Spectator Ariana McMillan said the free outdoor concert brought up a mix of emotions, saying everyone coming together for the event was “quite moving and healing for our people”.

“I am here to fully immerse myself and my children in te ao Māori. For me it’s about whakawhanaungatanga and manaakitanga.”

Ngāti Rangiwewehi on stage. Photo / Andrew Warner

McMillan, who moved from Invercargill to Rotorua in December, said events like this meant her children could experience their culture “in real life”.

“Watching Te Matatini was one thing, but being here is completely different.

“To have them move from the bottom of the South Island to home - it’s awesome. We have come home for this to be honest.”

Rotorua locals Katrina Martin, Priscilla Gleeson, Kataraina Martin, 2, Melody Broughton and Te Ururoa Taitapanui,1. Photo / Emma Houpt

Rotorua’s Priscilla Gleeson said watching performances she felt a connection to “our ancestors and our stories”.

“It’s like going back in time - it’s more of a spiritual thing than a physical thing,” she said.

She said it was “wonderful” how many people turned up to the concert and put it down to Rotorua locals wanting to support their whānau.

Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao. Photo / Emma Houpt

“Some of us can’t do what they do on stage so we would rather watch.”

“The crowd speaks for itself. It’s a family thing.”

Pani Pokai, Norm Te Kanawa-Gwynne and their four children travelled from Tauranga to witness the Te Arawa kapa haka performances.

Pokai said their whānau watched Te Matatini performances on TV, but to see it in person was even better.

“It’s special to see it in person and for the kids as well. They love kapa haka so they can see what to aspire to,” she said.

Norm Te Kanawa-Gwynne and Pani Pokai travelled from Tauranga with their four children to enjoy the show. Toby Forrest (left), Eden Smith, Lexis Smith and Island Forrest. Photo / Emma Houpt

Their daughter Eden Smith, who attends Bethlehem College, said the concert was “really meaningful” and described the performers as role models.

“They are inspiring. The way that they are confident in front of all these these people and they can do actions,” the 10-year-old said.

Ezekiel Roach said he was stoked to have the opportunity to see his cousins in Te Mātarae I Ōrehu perform in their hometown.

“You get to be at home and watch them - and you get to save some money.”

The atmosphere was “nice and relaxed” and the perfect place to spend time with family, he said.

On Sunday, Rotorua Trust chairman Stewart Edward told the Rotorua Daily Post it was “fantastic to see so many people out here to enjoy the spectacle”.

He was also pleased the kapa haka groups were able to make use of the big stage, saying it was a “very professional way of being able to portray their Te Matatini skills”.

Te Mātarae I Ōrehu. Photo / Andrew Warner

Edward reiterated the importance of the event describing it as “part of the soul of the city”.

“There is a musical history in this city - it’s really important to have continuity.”

He also said the event raising money for the victims of Cyclone Gabrielle was a “hugely important kaupapa” and gave locals the chance to give back.

Te Hekenga Ā Rangi. Photo / Emma Houpt

Maxwell previously said the groups were worth celebrating because Te Arawa dominated the finals stage with five out of six teams being among the 12 finalists, the first time the iwi has had such dominance in Te Matatini’s 50-year history.

The five Te Matatini finalists were Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai, Te Hekenga Ā Rangi, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Te Mātarae I Ōrehu and Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue. Although Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao missed out on the finals by the narrowest of margins, the group came away with the sought-after award for overall best poi.

Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue was the top performing Te Arawa group coming overall runner-up equal with Whangara Mai Tawhiti from Te Tai Rāwhiti while Te Whānau-a-Apanui from Mātaatua was named the overall winner.