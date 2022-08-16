Sir Toby Curtis. Photo / NZME

Te Arawa's mightiest totara has fallen.

Sir Toby Curtis died at his Lake Rotoiti home this morning, aged 83, surrounded by his whānau.

The straight-shooting respected kaumatua and leader retired from his role as Te Arawa Lakes Trust chairman in April at the age of 82, saying he had ticked many of the boxes he wanted to achieve.

He has held many leadership roles in his career, which have largely been in the education and broadcasting sectors.

Sir Toby was knighted in 2014 for his services to Māori education.

Sir Toby Curtis at Ohinemutu. Photo / NZME

In his 16 years with the trust, he helped it fulfil its Treaty of Waitangi settlement mandate to support the recovery and wellbeing of the region's lakes. He's also steered the ship while the trust took on a wider role within the iwi, particularly in the past three years.

He started as a primary school teacher and worked with intellectually disabled children before progressing to become principal of Hato Petera College and vice-principal of Auckland Teachers' College.

In the 1990s he was the Auckland College of Education's Primary Teacher Education director, Faculty Dean of the Auckland Institute of Technology and was appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Auckland University of Technology in 2000.

He has also been heavily involved in Māori broadcasting, and in 1997 was appointed chairman of Te Māngai Pāho, the Māori Broadcasting Agency.

He chaired a Māori broadcasting advisery committee in the late 1980s, which led to the establishment of Radio Aotearoa, iwi radio stations and Māori Television.

Sir Toby Curtis after receiving the insignia of a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2014. Photo / NZME

At the time of stepping down from the trust, he said there was one thing standing in the way of his ultimate dream of Māori and Pākehā co-governance, and that was Pākehā's reluctance to fully embrace te reo Māori and culture.

"We take it for granted that Māori can pronounce every Pākehā word correctly. I am looking forward to the time when every Pākehā can say every Māori word correctly. Until that happens, we will not be running the country together the proper way."

Tangihanga arrangements

Whānau said in a statement this morning Sir Toby would remain at home with immediate whānau, before being taken to his marae, Rakeiao, at Lake Rotoiti at 10am on Friday.

From that time, the Curtis whānau welcome all those who wish to honour the life of their rangatira at Rakeiao with the burial date to be advised.

In an effort to ensure as many people as possible can pay their respects, please contact Dennis Curtis at 021 281 6016, or Piki Thomas at 027 244 8784, who will facilitate each rōpū.

"We anticipate a large gathering at Rakeiao and will close Curtis Rd and run shuttle services between the dedicated carparking area and marae. Local Māori wardens will assist with directions, but please allow extra time for parking and transport to the marae," the statement said.

"Cell phone coverage is limited at the marae, but the tangi and whai kōrero will be livestreamed with details to come for those who are unable to be with us kanohi ki te kanohi.

"To help keep everyone safe (especially our vulnerable koeke), please wear facemasks, use the hand sanitiser provided and stay home to watch the livestream if you are māuiui."

The whānau respectfully ask that they are not contacted directly at this time for tangi information. Full details will be posted here.



More to come.