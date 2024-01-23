The entrance to the Taylorville Resource Park private landfill. Photo / Brendon McMahon

Residents have welcomed the involvement of an environmental watchdog to investigate Taylorville Resource Park on the West Coast.

The West Coast Regional Council announced on January 12 that the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) would take over the investigation of the private landfill site at Coal Creek, five kilometres east of Greymouth.

Investigators arrived at the Taylorville Rd site last week.

The EPA’s involvement followed a string of complaints about the site to the council in 2023.

Allegations of foul odour, dust and water leachate from the site led to the council slapping abatement notices on the site, with ongoing investigations of the alleged contamination.

Coal Creek resident Adrian Van Dorp, who lives just west of the landfill, attended a closed meeting for residents on January 11.

He understood the council had been “getting a bit pressured” in its environmental monitoring role at the site, and said calling in the EPA was “the best thing”.

“I think it’s the right thing to do because it takes the local bias out of it.

“My views are it’s got to be positive.”

The odour had reduced but some residents living east of the landfill were still affected by it, he said.

“There is still a smell there. It’s not the same smell … it’s nothing like it was.”

A group of unnamed neighbours said in a statement that they were pleased the regional council had called in the EPA.

The smell problem had lessened but it was still noticeable at times, often at night, they said.

“The smell is still there [but] it’s not as bad.”

The residents were “highly concerned” about the potential impacts of the site.

Taylorville Resource Park did not respond to a request for comment on the EPA’s involvement.

The EPA arrived in Greymouth on January 15 with a team of five led by Jackie Adams, a former compliance manager with the council.

He said the EPA was well-equipped to handle complex environmental investigations with its nationwide perspective and specialised expertise.

“We will conduct a rigorous and unbiased investigation and the community will be kept informed of our findings every step of the way.”

The EPA investigation of potential breaches included assessments of possible air and water contamination, identifying the source of any issues and taking appropriate enforcement action if necessary.

Council chief executive Darryl Lew said the EPA would receive all the investigation work done by the council to date.

“This ensures seamless continuity and maximises efficiency in uncovering the facts and addressing any potential environmental concerns.

“By involving the EPA, we’re demonstrating our commitment to transparency and eliminating any potential perception of bias.”

The council would fully co-operate with the EPA, he said.

“The council remains dedicated to protecting the environment and upholding environmental regulations in a fair and impartial manner.”

Meanwhile, the council has set up a Coal Creek/Taylorville Rd residents’ group email to provide weekly updates, with contacts for fresh complaints.

