Taxidermied huia birds sell for over $400K at British auction

A painting of huia. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

A pair of rare, stuffed New Zealand birds have sold at a British auction for a price that soared well beyond the estimate.

The male and female huia - a species that is now extinct - went under the hammer at a natural history taxidermy sale run by Tennants Auctioneers.

They were presented in a glass case, perched on a branch and surrounded by hummingbirds, rocks and foliage.

The specimen was expected to sell for between £15,000 and £25,000, but fetched £220,000 - around $466,000 - excluding the buyer’s premium.

The auction was controversial and sparked calls for the New Zealand government to step in.

It was not known who bought the birds.

- RNZ