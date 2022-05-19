An alert was sent to parents shortly before 9.30am. Photo / Supplied

Tawa College has gone into lockdown today for a second time, just days after a stabbing sent the school into lockdown earlier this week.

Parents received an alert at 9.22am telling them the school had been advised to go into lockdown.

The message requested parents not contact the school, as it could distract from caring for the students.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report this morning of a firearms incident at the school, but at this stage it did not appear there was any danger to staff and students.

The report came in about 9.20am and the school went into lockdown of its own accord, she said.

"We've got staff at the school at the moment, obviously speaking with the informant. At this stage we don't believe there is any serious threat to anyone's safety."

Police were following up with the person who made the report.

The school was plunged into lockdown on Tuesday after an alleged stabbing.

One person was arrested and another was taken to Wellington Hospital's ICU in a serious condition at the time.

