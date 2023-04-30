Tawa College is in lockdown. Photo / Google

Police are speaking with a young person after Wellington’s Tawa College was thrust into lockdown.

A message sent to parents just after 10am said the school had entered a lockdown and asked that parents not come to the school or contact them.

“Please refrain from contacting any staff or students at the school as this could lead to distraction of their primary focus which is caring for our students.”

The lockdown has since lifted and police say they were called after a “report of concern”.

“The school went into lockdown as a precaution. This ended about 10.15am, and Police are speaking with one young person.”



