Neville McKay, one of the organisers, on what to expect at the Tauranga Auto Extravaganza

Neville McKay, one of the organisers, on what to expect at the Tauranga Auto Extravaganza

After two years of cancellations, Tauranga’s Auto Extravaganza is set to be “bigger and better” than before, with organisers aiming to raise $10,000 for hardworking St John first responders.

The show, held in partnership with Welcome Bay Lions, will see some of the best wheels in Tauranga come together at The Strand on February 12.

Hot rods, muscle cars, vintage tractors, Lamborghinis and Jaguars will be just some of the vehicles petrolheads bring to the show.

Event organiser Neville McKay, who started the show with Bay Rodders vice president Keith Sawyer in 2020, said the variety of vehicles on show would be “huge”.

They expected there would be more than 150 vehicles at the event.

The pair felt strongly about raising money for St John New Zealand, with McKay saying the service was essential.

In 2020 roughly $8000 was raised for St John but this year they were aiming even higher with a goal of $10,000.

McKay said they needed to make up for lost time as the show had been cancelled the past two years due to Covid and bad weather.

“It’s important for us to help St John after what they have done for me and so many other people. They are not recognised fully and it’s a hard job - the staff are absolutely amazing people.”

McKay said two and a half years ago a calf jumped on him at a farm in Aongatete and he was then taken to Tauranga Hospital by a St John ambulance. He sustained injuries to his back and legs and could not walk for two days.

Tauranga Automotive Extravaganza event organisers Charles Harrison, Keith Sawyer and Neville McKay are aiming to raise $10,000 this year. Photo / Mead Norton

But the incident only gave McKay more motivation to raise money for the cause.

“It was bad enough that I didn’t walk out - I was carried on a stretcher.”

He anticipated the atmosphere at the family-friendly event would be “amazing” and said there was something on offer for everyone.

This included a live band, an auction, spot prizes and rides for children in mini Volkswagen Kombis.

Welcome Bay Lions representative Charles Harrison hoped this year’s event would be “bigger and better” than the 2020 show.

He said having to cancel the last two events only meant the organisers were eager to fundraise more and attract a wider range of people.

“It actually makes us feel keener than ever, believe me.”

And he wanted petrolheads to know there were no restrictions on what vehicles they brought to the extravaganza.

“Anybody with a passion for any automotive can bring their vehicle down and show it off.”

■ 2023 Tauranga Auto Extravaganza, February 12 on The Strand from 9am until 2pm. Entry fee will be a gold coin entry per person and $5 for a vehicle.