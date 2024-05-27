In the middle of major disruptive roadworks causing significant and long-term traffic delays, one roadside worker is standing out as a beacon of cheer and positivity for drivers in Welcome Bay.

Standing at his post, this traffic management worker is greeting every passing vehicle with a cheerful and spirited mana wave.

Comments on social media have been overwhelmingly positive.

“Thanks to the traffic controller this morning for making me laugh! I saw so many people in their cars smiling passing you this morning. Giving us a wave and having fun on the job. Thanks for making us head to work with big smiles on faces! I’m sure you got a few of us out of our midweek morning funk,” Sharleen Abraham said in a post to the Welcome Bay Community page on Facebook.

“He is very cool! I get him on the way home from work, such a joyful person. He needs a pay rise plus he is a credit to his employer,” Annamarie Angus said in a Facebook comment.

“It was a breath of fresh air for sure. It had me grinning all afternoon,” Sarah Jane Fullerton said.

A Fulton Hogan road traffic controller in Welcome Bay Rd giving a mana wave to passing motorists. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

“Mana wave, this guy is awesome. Love his smile and enthusiasm. He was still there Friday night at 7pm, our car load gave him a wave back. Makes us all smile heading into roadworks,” Kirsty McGreevy said.

“Oh he’s so cool made me smile too, wasn’t having a good morning but seeing him do his mana wave with a big smile made my day thank you,” Honey-may Tarawa said.

Some who have been taking a detour are experiencing a Welcome Bay mana wave fear of missing out.

“I’ve been avoiding the roadworks by using back streets but I’m getting fomo — I need to drive through so I can experience this Wonderful Waver for myself,” Jan Patterson said.

“He’s the man alright defs made me stop taking the back street just to wave to the bro gives a good start to the day … keep the bro on I reckon and afterwards put him at Bayfair at the road works there lol he will make you smile for sure,” Tahupotiki Taiaroa-Scott said.

“Me and the kids can’t wait to give the bro a phat mana wave,” Marn Walker said.

Motorists waiting at the other end for cars coming through the roadworks are noticing the drivers travelling towards them are smiling.

Weather permitting, the roadworks are expected to be completed mid-July. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

“Was stuck on red light today and the amount of cars that went through and the people in them with smiles was sooo cool to see. Keep doing what you’re doing bro,” Pirihira Gardiner said.

It’s a stunning display of physicality on the part of the traffic controller, who SunLive has chosen not to name, as Tauranga City Council estimated on average about 5000 vehicles travelled between the Welcome Bay Community Centre and the Maungatapu end of Welcome Bay Rd each day.

The infectious enthusiasm and warm gestures have turned what could be a frustrating experience into a moment of connection … and joy, leaving drivers smiling and uplifted despite the inconvenience of the construction.

Work at the Welcome Bay Rd-Waitaha Rd intersection started on April 9.

“This work is expected to be completed mid-July, weather dependent,” Tauranga City Council transportation infrastructure outcomes acting manager Kelvin Hill said.

“We are constructing a roundabout, but without traffic lights”

Welcome Bay roundabout layout. Image / Tauranga City Council

Hill said the work included:

a new roundabout at the Waitaha and Welcome Bay Rds intersection

a raised pedestrian crossing in Waitaha Rd

a raised pedestrian crossing in Welcome Bay Rd (city side of the roundabout)

a shared path for pedestrians and cyclists around the roundabout

upgrade of the pedestrian crossing in Welcome Bay Rd at the shops into a raised crossing

watermain replacement

road resurfacing around the roundabout and crossings.

The roadworker's mana wave has been getting the thumbs up from motorists. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

The contractors work weekdays from 6am to 6pm.

“But traffic management is in place 24/7 and in the weekends is necessary because there is only one lane open on Welcome Bay Rd,” Hill said.

He said in general motorists were patient at the site because they were informed in time that this work was being carried out.

“We keep people updated through Tauranga City Council’s Weekly Bulletin online and our contractor Fulton Hogan keeps residents nearby up to date with a regular letter.

“A number of these individual project items have been requested by our ratepayers, and we have co-ordinated some of this with maintenance work to reduce the need for multiple road closures.

“We thank people for their patience while we are upgrading our roads.

“Follow the temporary traffic management while passing through the intersection at Welcome Bay and enjoy the mana wave!”

- SunLive