Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Tauranga teen who died at swimming hole remembered as 'beautiful soul'

5 minutes to read

Alex Mary Hiria Erueti, 16, died on December 9 after suffering a stroke while swimming at a popular spot in a stream near her home. Photo / Supplied

Sandra Conchie
By:

Multimedia journalist

A Lower Kaimai teenager is remembered for her contagious laugh, "very loud and proud" bubbly outgoing personality and her "beautiful soul".

Alexandria Mary Hiria Erueti, 16, died on December 9 after she got into difficulties

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.