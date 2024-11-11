Police at the scene of the stabbing in May, after which a 16-year-old was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
A teen who was followed into a shopping mall before being stabbed several times says she still remembers the attacker – a girl she knew – “laughing and running away” after members of the public came to her rescue.
The victim, who has statutory name suppression, says the flashbacks of that day at Mount Maunganui’s Bayfair Shopping Centre and the actions of the 16-year-old make her feel angry.
“I don’t understand how you could stab me, and then walk away laughing,” she said in a victim impact statement.
“A fight is one thing, but wanting to take it to the level with a knife is extreme.”
She didn’t stop until members of the public pulled her off and gained control of the knife.
The girl suffered “four deep lacerations” in her abdomen and significant bleeding.
The teen ran away and hid in a car parked on the upper carpark of the shopping centre.
The victim said in a statement read out in court that after the stabbing, she had been left “wondering what kind of person does that”, and had daily flashbacks, needed medication to help her sleep, and didn’t feel comfortable being alone.
She would also not be returning to Bayfair any time soon, as she knew it would trigger post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms.
It had taken three days, following the attack, for her to be able to breathe without “intense pain”.
The scars on her body would always remind her of the attack.
Terrified mum: ‘Worst feeling I’ve felt’
The girl’s mother said in her statement that “racing” to Bayfair, fearing her daughter was going to die or was already dead, “was the worst feeling I’ve felt in my entire life”.
She arrived as her daughter was being put in the ambulance but had to follow along behind in her car, as there wasn’t space in the ambulance because of the number of paramedics needed.
“Not knowing what was happening in there was torture. Indescribable.”
The family had provided an accommodation option, with a whānau member, outside of Tauranga.
The judge agreed to impose the supervision with activities order, to be served at the whānau member’s house, as going to a youth justice residence would mean the teen would be “starting again”.
The judge held the view that the Oranga Tamariki plan had appropriate oversight and interventions to address the issues highlighted in the psychologist’s report.
The order put limits on the teen’s movements, which included a curfew, and that she could go to Tauranga and Mount Maunganui only when accompanied by her designated caregiver. She was not to enter Bayfair under any circumstances.
The teen will return to court in May next year to have a further supervision order imposed, and an order for 100 hours’ community work.
This story covers youth court proceedings that are subject to automatic statutory suppressions of the identities of the young people involved.