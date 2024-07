Members of the public are reporting that police are at the scene. Photo / File

A section of Maleme St in Tauranga is closed following a serious crash.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a car about 6.15am.

”The Serious Crash Unit has been notified. People are advised to avoid the area.”

The crash is between Tangmere Pl and Cameron Rd.