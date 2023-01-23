Tauranga residents’ satisfaction with council low, survey finds

Commission chair Anne Tolley. Photo / John Borren

People’s satisfaction with Tauranga City Council is low with just 32 per cent happy, according to a council survey.

Meanwhile the council’s image and reputation is at 23 per cent, up from 19 per cent for the previous year.

The scores are part of the TCC Annual Residents’ Survey 2021/2022.

The overall satisfaction rating of 32 per cent is the same as the previous year, but has steadily declined since 2019 when it was 66 per cent. In 2020 overall satisfaction was 51 per cent.

Satisfaction for those aged between 18-34 and 35-64 was 27 per cent but was significantly higher for those over 65 at 46 per cent.

Overall satisfaction for people who have lived in Tauranga for more than 10 years was much lower at 26 per cent, worse than those who had been there for less than two years, with 55 per cent of them satisfied.

Comments from residents who were dissatisfied included wanting more public consultation and for council to listen to and work for the people.

One specific comment was: “Not happy. I do not think we get value for money with the rates we pay.”

Another commented: “Tauranga City needs to tackle road congestion and also provide better parking options. People who cannot bike or walk do not seem to be catered for by a design team that is not prepared to listen.”

A satisfied resident commented: “The current council is doing a fantastic job of moving Tauranga City forward. A museum is a must. I have lived here for 33 years and have not seen any of our artefacts relating to Tauranga or Bay Of Plenty history.”

Tauranga CBD.

One other said: “Overall, since the commissioners have been in place, there is a positive change in the level of working to understand and plan for solutions to improve local issues.”

The commissioners Bill Wasley, Stephen Selwood, Shadrach Rolleston and commission chair Anne Tolley replaced the mayor and councillors in February 2021.

The survey said this was a “divisive issue” amongst respondents.

”Image and reputation remains at relatively low levels following the large fall when the commissioners were appointed and remains a main area of focus for the residents,” the survey outlined.

”Trust, financial management, annual rates and leadership are the four areas of most importance and the lowest perception.”

To improve perception among the residents, commissioners and members of council need to continue rebuilding trust, the survey recommended.

Asked what the council thought had contributed to the results, Tolley replied: “TCC is currently undertaking the most ambitious capital programme of works it has ever had.

”After many years of under investment we’re playing catch-up; upgrading roads, water infrastructure, community amenities and building a comprehensive civic development.

”Unfortunately this also means disruption for the community, which may be impacting the satisfaction results.

”There are road cones everywhere across the city, a symbol of inconvenience, but also much needed investment.”

Current projects the council was undertaking included the upgrade and addition of bus lanes and cycleways to Cameron Road, and building Te Manawataki o Te Papa, the $304m civic precinct in central Tauranga.

In terms of rebuilding trust, Tolley said: “Actions speak louder than words.”

”Community trust will improve when they start seeing us deliver.

”Unfortunately some of our big projects will take many years, but already the feedback we’ve had on recent completed work has been fantastic.”

This included Kulim Park, He Puna Manawa (Library and Customer Service Centre) and Pacific Park, she said.

Around 24 per cent of those dissatisfied with council said there needed to be more public consultation and for council to listen.

Responding to those concerns Tolley said: “We [the commissioners] have spent a huge amount of time talking with the community since we came on board, but we appreciate we’re not going to please everyone all of the time.”

”We have had to make some hard decisions to deliver the infrastructure that Tauranga desperately needs.

”Consultation and engagement has shown significant support on our big development decisions including the civic redevelopment and investing in community facilities.

”We will continue to engage on new projects, but also to be open and transparent when decisions have already been made.

”The council was also continuing to explore more direct forms of community engagement and decision-making, she said.

Tolley gave the example of the Links Avenue Community Panel, which is a group of 12 volunteers tasked with finding a solution to the problems on Links Avenue caused by the cul-de-sac.

She said the council was investigating options for the survey to ensure it captured community sentiment as accurately as possible.

”Questions have not been changed for many years and need reviewing.”

The 2021/2022 survey canvassed 669 Tauranga residents by asking around 150 people selected at random the same questions in four waves throughout the year.

Tolley said the fresh sample at each wave meant they got to hear from more people.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air