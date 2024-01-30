Kelvin Peita jumping off the Pilot Bay jetty in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Alex Cairns

Tauranga has recorded its hottest temperature this year, 30.3C, as beachgoers have been swimming, eating icecream and relaxing at the beach in Mount Maunganui today.

MetService meteorologist John Law said the 3pm observation showed the maximum temperature between 2pm and 3pm was 30.3C in Tauranga.

The 3pm observation showed Tauranga was the hottest part of New Zealand, followed by Whangaparāoa, which recorded a temperature of 29.8C, Law said.

The previous hottest day this year in Tauranga was on January 12 when 29.1C was recorded, he said.

Law said tomorrow’s forecast would be “a pretty similar story”, while the first couple of days of February would be “wetter, windier and cooler”.

He said the warmest temperature on record since 1941 for a January in Tauranga was in 1983 at 33.7C.

Locals enjoy the beach in Mount Maunganui

The Bay of Plenty Times spoke to people at Pilot Bay this morning.

Keenan Peita and Jayden Ihe at Pilot Bay in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Alex Cairns

Mount Maunganui man Jayden Ihe said he planned to swim and buy an icecream or a smoothie.

The 22-year-old said he had been spending a lot of time at the beach this summer, swimming, jetskiing and going boating.

“Weekends - I spend the whole day out here.”

Keenan Peita, 21, said he went for a swim at about 9am yesterday and the water felt “nice and fresh”, and he planned to swim again today.

“If it’s going to be the hottest day of the year, may as well.”

Kieran Edgecombe and Mi Andersson at Pilot Bay in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Alex Cairns

Mi Andersson, 24, said she was going sailing in the afternoon with friends, while Kieran Edgecombe, 23, planned to go surfing.

“We went for a walk around the Mount - it was too warm, so swim, a coffee, some icecream. It’s one of those good days,” Andersson said.

Andersson, who arrived from Sweden in November on a Working Holiday Visa, said she loves Kiwi summer as it is comparable to the north of Sweden, where she was from.

“The culture and everything here is great.”

Edgecombe said he moved to Tauranga from Matamata two weeks ago “to be closer to the beach”.

“I would never get bored of living here.”

Mount Maunganui local Kristy Manley-Griffin was at the beach with her 7-year-old daughter, who was swimming.

“I don’t like the heat that much, but it is good for the last day of the school holidays.”

Mt Cats and Yaks owner Nevan Lancaster said business had been “steady” this summer. He was not expecting it to get busier because of the warmer weather.

“After Auckland Anniversary weekend, a lot of people have headed back. They’re getting their kids ready for school.”

While he expected to have “a bit of a bump” in business around Waitangi Day, “this week is always the comedown week”.

Sun Smart tips from the Cancer Society

Slip on a shirt - With long sleeves. Fabrics with a tighter weave and darker colours will give you better protection from the sun.

Slip into the shade - Of an umbrella or a leafy tree. If you can, plan your outdoor activities for early or later in the day when the sun’s UV levels are lower, usually before 10am and after 4pm.

Slop on sunscreen - Plenty of UVA/UVB broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen of at least SPF30 that complies with the AS/NZS 2604:2012 Sunscreen Standard. Apply 20 minutes before going outside and re-apply every two hours, and especially after being in water or sweating.

Slap on a hat - With a wide brim or a cap with flaps. More people suffer sunburns on the face and neck than any other part of the body.

Wrap on sunglasses - Choose close-fitting, wrap-around style sunglasses. Not all sunglasses protect against UV radiation, so always check the label for the sun protection rating.

