Smoke can be seen on the Port of Tauranga webcam following multiple boat fires overnight.

Two boats caught fire at the Tauranga port overnight with Fire and Emergency crews battling into the early morning to stabilise them.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were called to the Port of Tauranga about 1.20am after reports of two boats on fire.

The spokesperson said one boat had been removed to hard-standing with crews monitoring.

The second boat remains in the water with firefighters using “high-pressure deliveries” and salvage hoses to stabilise it.