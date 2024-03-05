Police are investigating an alleged assault incident at Otumoetai College on Monday. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga police are investigating an alleged assault at Ōtūmoetai College, with a school leader describing a “scuffle” taking place.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified that an alleged assault took place at the school on Windsor Rd just before 2pm on Monday.

“Police staff would be making follow-up inquiries into the incident to determine what happened,” the spokeswoman said.

In a written statement, the college’s deputy principal Phillipa Woodward said the incident allegedly involved three young males coming to the school wanting to “confront” a college student.

She said one of the trio headed to a classroom block where the student being sought was.

Woodward said staff intervened and shut a door, which was then locked.

During this time there was an alleged “scuffle” between staff and the young male, in which “other students were knocked”, she said.

Woodward said the young males, who were not “members” of Ōtūmoetai College, were escorted off the school grounds by staff.

Police were called via 111 but did not attend. A report had been lodged with the police.

She said no staff were assaulted, there were no weapons involved, no one required medical attention and no one was arrested.

“The school community are being communicated with today and contact has already been made directly with those students/families involved.”

