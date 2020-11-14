Tauranga police appeal for sightings of Papamoa Beach surfer

An aerial view of Papamoa Beach. Photo / File

Tauranga Police are appealing for any information about a man who was last seen surfing off Papamoa Beach last night.

Police were called by a member of the public who had seen a man go out surfing near the Top Ten Holiday Park, Papamoa about 5pm.

The surfer was later seen some distance off shore about 8pm. The member of the public was concerned for his safety and called police.

The Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club, two Coastguard vessels and two helicopters searched the area until midnight with no sighting of the missing surfer.

A police spokesperson said a shore line search would continue at first light this morning.

"Police are seeking information of anyone who saw the surfer or knows who he is, in case he has made it safely back to shore," the spokesperson said.