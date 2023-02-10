Maungatapu School students Kaida-Miharo Weti, principal Tane Bennett, Marlo Ririnui and Frankie Te Kani at Ōpūpū – Rotary Park.

Maungatapu School students understand the importance of a name more than most.

For two years they have been working to change the name of a local park to recognise its Māori heritage.

Now their mahi has paid off after Tauranga City Council commissioners approved the dual naming Rotary Park in Maungatapu at a meeting on Tuesday.

It will now be named Ōpūpū – Rotary Park.

Maungatapu School student Kaida-Miharo Weti, 10, told the meeting the local hapū knew the park as Ōpūpū named for the abundance of pūpū or periwinkle sea snails.

Frankie Te Kani, 11, said the school often used Ōpūpū as a place of study and learning.

Work to change the name started with the students writing letters to the council in 2021, Frankie said.

Those students had since left the school but were continuing their work, he said.

“We’ve come too far to not carry on with our mahi.”

Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston said the dual naming was an “easy decision to make”.

After the meeting, Frankie told Local Democracy Reporting getting the park renamed was “cool as because we could rename it back to the name that our tīpuna (ancestors) gave it when lived over there”.

”We could acknowledge our history.”

Maungatapu School principal Tane Bennett and students Frankie Te Kani, Marlo Ririnui and Kaida-Miharo Weti are thrilled the name Ōpūpū will be officially recognised.

Kaida-Miharo said it was great they were able to carry on the work started in 2021 and “improve things”.

Te Kura o Maungatapu principal Tane Bennett said: “It’s a beginning of how we can shape and add value to our communities.”

All 560 children at the school know the park as Ōpūpū and questioned why the sign didn’t reflect the name, he said.

”The dual naming can go down in history as well. And these students are the ones that pushed this kaupapa across the line and they are the voices of those that have started this mahi.

”It’s empowering them and giving them a good feeling that their voice is heard and they feel value in themselves. They are the future generation, that’s important to me.

”They probably don’t realise it, but later they’ll understand how important today was for the community as a whole.”

Tauranga commissioner Shadrach Rolleston. Photo / NZME

Deputy principal Teraania Ormsby-Teki said elders and hapū leaders had attempted to get the name Ōpūpū recognised in the past.

”It takes the kids to move it, that’s a memorable part for me today. It’s all part and parcel of the unified effort.”

Rolleston said the process had taken two years because it was important that all of the stakeholders including Rotary, iwi and hapū were aware of the proposal and had a chance to express their views.

”The naming of Ōpūpū – Rotary Park is significant because it now better reflects the historic and cultural heritage of this area.

”The involvement of Te Kura o Maungatapu students in this process was particularly important.

”The council wants to encourage community engagement and participation and, in this case, it was great to hear the voices of our young people and appreciate how invested they are in having the historic and current significance of their local reserve recognised through this dual naming,” Rolleston said.

The park signage will now be changed and storyboards will be displayed sharing the history of the park.

The Maungatapu School students hope to be involved in designing the storyboards.

Last year Ōmokoroa Point School pupils asked the Western Bay of Plenty District Council to include the macron above the first O in Ōmokoroa because it was the correct spelling.

The class project titled “Operation Tohutō (macron)” was successful with the council unanimously voting to add the macron to all of the town’s signs.

