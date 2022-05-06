Voyager 2021 media awards
Tauranga National candidate Sam Uffindell shares his vision for the city

5 minutes to read
Sam Uffindell talks about his goal to make Tauranga NZ's best city by 2030 and how you think you can make this happen.

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

Two years ago Sam Uffindell returned to New Zealand, stepped out of MIQ and went straight to the National Party office to sign up as a member.

Today, the 38-year-old businessman formally takes the party

