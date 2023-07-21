“Whatever I put out there, it comes back to me.”

These are the words of Tauranga mental health advocate Claire Ma, who today was recognised by YWCA as one of 25 women under 25 who are making a difference in New Zealand.

At just 17, Claire has designed a community support app, founded a national mental health organisation and given presentations at overseas conferences.

But when Claire first arrived in New Zealand from China with her mum five years ago, she struggled to fit in.

“I would worry about my pronunciation of English so sometimes I would choose not to speak. I would find myself isolated and at school and I wondered if there were other people out there who were experiencing the same thing. I wanted to feel less lonely.”

Claire said her mum, Jane, encouraged her to get involved in the community.

“My inspiration came from countless nights staying up until 1am studying with my mother right next to me learning English.”

Claire Ma, a 17-year-old mental health advocate has made the list of 25 young wāhine and irarere under 25 yrs who are fighting for better systems, communities, and worlds. 20 July 2023 The Bay of Plenty Times Photo / Alex Cairns

Then Claire discovered 7 Cups, an international service like New Zealand’s Youth Line, and became a volunteer listener.

“I felt a connection with the people I reached out to. I felt like I wasn’t by myself. It was incredible to be able to talk to people who just landed in totally different cities and settings and we had so much in common.”

Claire said her drive and passion stemmed from her experience listening to other people’s struggles.

“I was reaching out to people all across the world. It’s difficult sometimes to find common ground to connect with them closely to get to know their situation better,” Claire said.

“What I found was the more experience I had, the more common ground I had to help others.

“The more I do, the more I have to give.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic Claire designed a digital app to connect shopping volunteers with vulnerable members of the community unable to leave their homes for essentials.

Two years ago, Claire founded the New Zealand chapter of Letters to Strangers, the largest global youth-run non-profit seeking to destigmatize mental illness.

“Letters to Strangers lined up with everything I was looking for,” Claire said.

Claire Ma, a 17-year-old mental health advocate has made the list of 25 young wāhine and irarere under 25 yrs who are fighting for better systems, communities, and worlds. 20 July 2023 The Bay of Plenty Times Photo / Alex Cairns

Claire has been giving to the community every since.

When Claire found out there wasn’t a branch in New Zealand she put her hand up.

“If I can’t find one I can start one,” Claire said.

Thanks to Claire, Letters to Strangers New Zealand is now a national network of volunteers who write anonymous, heartfelt letters that aim to share their vulnerabilities and offer support for those who are fighting through difficult times.

Despite her accomplishments, Claire wasn’t expecting to be named one of YWCA’s Y25 cohort for 2023.

In fact, when Claire first saw the unknown number on her screen she thought it was a spam call.

“I missed the first two calls,” Claire told the Bay of Plenty Times.

“Then I was scrolling through LinkedIn and found out the YWCA was calling everyone who had made it onto the list.”

Feeling hopeful, the next time Claire got a call from an unknown number, she picked up.

Claire described the moment she finally heard the news of her selection as “surreal”.

Being on the Y25 list includes access to a support network, a one-year development programme, training and a wānanga held in Auckland with other honorees.

“It’s incredible,” Claire said.

One of last year’s Y25 honorees and a judge for the 2023 list, Rotorua-raised Te Rina West said those looking for tomorrow’s leaders only needed to read the Y25 list.

“Not only are these wāhine incredibly gifted individuals,” West said.

“They are also tenacious leaders who are profound pillars in their communities. We all benefit from their hard work and would be better people if we followed their excellent example.”

Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times. She covers local issues, health and crime.







