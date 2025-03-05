Staff at a branch of McDonald’s in Greerton were left shaken last night after a staff member was allegedly taken from the restaurant by a man who said he had a gun.
Police confirmed they were called to the fast-food restaurant on Cameron Rd around 7.45pm after a man entered the restaurant making threats and claiming he had a firearm.
A bystander, who did not want to be named, said a man came out of the restaurant allegedly holding onto a young male staff member and pressing something against his neck.
A police spokesperson said as officers arrived the man walked out of the restaurant holding an object against the person’s neck.