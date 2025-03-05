“The man then let the person go and was taken into custody without incident,” police said.

“The item held to the person’s neck was a cellphone and the man did not have a firearm.

“The person held hostage by the man was understandably shaken up by the incident but was not injured.”

The spokesperson confirmed a 29-year-old man was charged with kidnapping after the incident.

The bystander said staff and customers were visibly upset after the incident and the branch closed soon after.

“I really hope they give the staff there a lot of support because it was a very scary situation for everyone involved,” they said.

“There are a lot of young people working there and they should feel safe at work.”

Head of communications at McDonald’s, Simon Kenny, confirmed there was an incident at McDonald’s Greerton last night.

“We’re assisting the police,” Kenny said.

“Staff have been offered support via our third-party employee-assistance experts.”

The 29-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Tauranga District Court today.

