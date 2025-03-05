Advertisement
Tauranga McDonald’s worker allegedly taken hostage by man who claimed he had gun, kidnap charge laid

Kirsty Wynn
By
Reporter·NZ Herald
Staff at a branch of McDonald’s in Greerton were left shaken last night after a staff member was allegedly taken from the restaurant by a man who said he had a gun.

Police confirmed they were called to the fast-food restaurant on Cameron Rd around 7.45pm after a man entered the restaurant making threats and claiming he had a firearm.

A bystander, who did not want to be named, said a man came out of the restaurant allegedly holding onto a young male staff member and pressing something against his neck.

A police spokesperson said as officers arrived the man walked out of the restaurant holding an object against the person’s neck.

“The man then let the person go and was taken into custody without incident,” police said.

“The item held to the person’s neck was a cellphone and the man did not have a firearm.

“The person held hostage by the man was understandably shaken up by the incident but was not injured.”

The spokesperson confirmed a 29-year-old man was charged with kidnapping after the incident.

The bystander said staff and customers were visibly upset after the incident and the branch closed soon after.

“I really hope they give the staff there a lot of support because it was a very scary situation for everyone involved,” they said.

“There are a lot of young people working there and they should feel safe at work.”

Head of communications at McDonald’s, Simon Kenny, confirmed there was an incident at McDonald’s Greerton last night.

“We’re assisting the police,” Kenny said.

“Staff have been offered support via our third-party employee-assistance experts.”

The 29-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Tauranga District Court today.

