“If we could get out of this deal … we would get out of this deal,” he told Lobby for Good director Erika Harvey, an outspoken opponent of the sale.
She pointed RNZ to a clause in the sale contract that said the council could cancel the sale.
It states: “If at any time before the settlement date, an injunction proceeding is issued or any court granted preventing the sale and/or registration of a transfer in pursuance of this agreement, the vendor will be entitled, by notice in writing to immediately cancel this agreement”.
Harvey said she did not understand why the council had not now stopped the sale, especially given the assurances from Drysdale at the October meeting.
“It did seem to everyone in that room that they wished that there was a way out. So, when we gave them one, and they didn’t take it, it came as a shock to all of us.”
The “way out” is the High Court interim injunction, which prevented the sale from being completed and was issued after precinct-based business Pacific7 filed judicial review proceedings.
Roger Rawlinson was at the October meeting and said the mayor made them feel he was on their side.
“We assumed moving forward that if there was any wiggle room or any way to get out of it, he would go out of his way to do that.”
He now felt that the mayor may not have been honest at the start.
“Because if he was consistent, he would just be what he was in that first meeting... but it appears either something has changed his mind, or he wasn’t honest to begin with.”