Sonny Allen was sentenced to two years and nine-and-a-half months in prison for aggravated burglary and injuring with intent. Photo / George Novak

A Tauranga man who went into an Indian restaurant with a knife and slashed a victim’s hand has been sentenced to more than two in prison.

Sonny Allen, 34, appeared in the Tauranga District Court via audio-visual link from prison on Thursday for sentence after earlier pleading guilty to six charges, including aggravated burglary and injuring with intent to injure.

The two latter charges related to Allen attempting to burgle Indian restaurant Castle 91 on Cameron Rd,Greerton, while armed with a switchblade on June 24 last year.

A police summary of facts released to the Bay of Plenty Times reveals the injuring with intent charge relates to an injury suffered by a victim inside the restaurant.

The summary said Allen entered the establishment through the rear and approached the victim holding the knife.

Allen made a “slashing movement” in the direction of the victim, and the knife made contact with their left hand, resulting in a laceration to two fingers.

The summary said the defendant was restrained by staff members and removed from the premises.

In explanation for his offending, Allen told police he did not remember going into the building or any of his actions.

The other charges were possession of two grams of cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon, namely another knife, and a breach of court-imposed bail.

He was also charged with driving contrary to the terms of a zero alcohol interlock licence.

Those three charges were unrelated to the armed burglary and injuring offences.

Defendant had ‘ongoing issues’ with addiction

Defence lawyer Tony Rickard-Simms told Judge Chistina Cook a restorative justice session did not take place as the victim “understandably” did not want to be involved.

“That doesn’t mean my client didn’t want to front up and apologise and try to make things right.”

Rickard-Simms said a letter from Allen’s doctor and a cultural background report showed he had several “underlying conditions”.

He also urged the judge to take into account that Allen had completed a short rehabilitation programme and courses while in custody.

Judge Cook said a jail sentence was the most appropriate outcome for the two most serious charges.

The judge said the cultural report reinforced Allen’s ongoing mental health issues, addiction, and challenging upbringing were all features of the offending.

Allen was sentenced to two years and nine-and-a-half months in prison for the injuring with intent and aggravated burglary offences.

Judge Cook convicted and discharged the defendant on the other three charges.

However, she disqualified him from driving for one year from February 8 for driving without a zero alcohol interlock device installed in the vehicle.

