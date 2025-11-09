Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Tauranga man Noel Raymond Candy sentenced for historical sexual offending

Hannah Bartlett
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Tauranga man Noel Candy has been sentenced for sexual offending against two children - a brother and sister - which happened about 47 years ago, when he was 18.

Warning: This story deals with the sexual abuse of children and may be distressing for some readers.

A brother and sister say they both lived with guilt, shame and confusion following sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of an older relative when they were children, more than four

