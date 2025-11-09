“The tariffs in these charges have changed, and even the nature of the charges have changed since then to what you would be facing today, both in the type of charge and in the actual penalties,” she said.
It was difficult for both the Crown and defence to find comparative cases from around the time, with the offending happening sometime in the late 1970s or early 1980s.
Over the course of one or two nights, Candy sexually assaulted both children, then primary-aged, by going into their room and removing blankets and clothes to indecently touch them. One of the children was made to perform a sexual act on him.
One had told him to “go away” and that she was worried her relatives would hear.
He had told her to be quiet and that it would be okay, and said it would be their “little secret”.
The other had also told him to go away, but was told by Candy to “shush”.
Both victims told the court the long-term effects on them had been profound, with both of them keeping it a secret well into their adult years.
The woman said she first confided in her daughter because she wanted to protect her from Candy, whom they still saw at family functions. She’d had years of being “unable to articulate the experience”.
She had remembered the night of the abuse, but it wasn’t until her teens that she’d understood what Candy had done to her.
Her “lack of confidence, feelings of shame, confusion and self-doubt” hindered her from disclosing it.
“I didn’t know how to tell anyone and I didn’t want to get in trouble, so I stayed silent. As I grew older and began to understand more about the world, I realised the full extent of what had happened ... what had been done to me.”
But by that time, the “damage had been done”.
He’d become angry, withdrawn and introverted, which often manifested in fights or aggressive behaviour.
He carried “deep shame, embarrassment and fear about being judged, especially as a male victim of abuse”, he said.
“I worried people would see me as weak, different or damaged. Unfortunately, that’s how I saw myself.”
He’d struggled with his mental health and had been overly protective of his own children, fearing they too would be abused.
“The Crown highlighted that in modern-day times, your offending would have been defined as sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, which has far greater seriousness in terms of the maximum penalties,” the judge said.
“But of course, we’re not dealing with that. We’re dealing with the crimes as they occurred back then.”
Defence lawyer Bill Nabney highlighted Candy’s young age at the time, and that he’d not offended since then.
Several of Candy’s family members provided letters of support, describing him as a trustworthy family man.
Judge Mason adopted a starting point of 18 months’ imprisonment for the first victim, based on cases from the time that she felt were comparable. She uplifted this by six months for the second victim.
She applied a 10% discount for Candy’s age at the time, and a further 10% for his personal factors, including his good character.