Tauranga man discharged without conviction for having ambulance light and siren, police equipment

Hannah Bartlett
By
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A man illegally held on to an ambulance light and siren given to him by Hato Hone St John for the purposes of his work as an auto electrician.

A Tauranga man with a “long-standing interest” in emergency services illegally held on to a light and siren from Hato Hone St John and installed it in his own vehicle in the hope he could use it if he came across a crashed car or fallen tree.

The 30-year-old had

Save