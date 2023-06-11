A Tauranga Lotto player has won over $23,000 over the weekend. Photo / File

A Tauranga Lotto player has won over $23,000 over the weekend. Photo / File

A Lotto player from Tauranga had more than 23,000 reasons to celebrate this weekend.

The player was one of 15 from across the country who scored $23,739 in Saturday’s Lotto Second Division live draw.

The winning Tauranga ticket was sold at New World, Gate Pa.

On the same night, another player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $48,538.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Johnsonville Dairy in Wellington.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at stores in Northland, Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Napier, Masterton, Lower Hutt, Wellington and Christchurch.