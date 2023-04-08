The Herald has asked police whether a body was found at the scene.

Police have cordoned off a road and detectives are investigating a scene at a public toilet in a popular reserve in suburban Tauranga.

The nature of the incident at McCardles Bush in Coach Dr, Otūmoetai on Saturday remains unclear and police are staying tight-lipped, saying only there is no risk to the wider public.

A woman living nearby told the Herald an ambulance was at the scene earlier on Saturday but has since departed. At 1pm the dead-end road leading to a well-used walking track remained cordoned off.

Police appear to be focusing their attention on the public toilets about 100m from the start of the walking track. The woman said detectives, some wearing rubber gloves, could be seen inside the cordon.

A police spokeswoman said available details were limited.

“Police are attending an incident in the Coach Dr area,” she said in a brief statement.

“There is no risk to the wider public. We will provide further information when we are able to.”

The Herald is seeking comment from St John.

