Tauranga hip-hop dance crew Outkasts won bronze at the Hip Hop world championships in Arizona.

Claiming a bronze medal on the hip-hop world stage has been described as a “pinch-yourself moment” for a Tauranga dance crew.

Tauranga’s Space Studios hip-hop varsity crew, named Outkasts, was one of five dance crews to represent New Zealand in the Hip Hop International world dance championships in Pheonix, Arizona, from July 31 to August 6.

Space Studios claimed a bronze medal, while crews from Auckland’s Identity Dance Company (IDCO), Swagganauts (Varsity), Yung ID (JV Megacrew), and ID3 (3-man crew) brought home silver. IDCO’s adult team IDescendant also won bronze.

Tauranga’s eight-strong team includes Connor Settle-Smith, 18, Jonah Stewart, 16, Austin Taylor, 17, Noah Ball, 16, Baylee Murray, 18, Maia Hemana, 17, Sienna Lagerberg, 15, and Ella Radovanovich, 17.

They were among about 200 teams made up of some of the world’s best dancers from 38 countries competing for international bragging rights.

Space Studios director Cameron Smith said: “Honestly, it still doesn’t feel quite real.

“I mean you always set your goals high, but for it to actually manifest is such a pinch yourself moment. Hard work truly does pay off.”

Smith said a Space Studios dance crew qualified for the same competition last year and the studio returned this year with a new crew in a bid for the world title.

“We are so excited to have received such an amazing outcome and can’t wait to return next year … we can’t wait to see fresh faces fighting to make dreams come reality again.”

