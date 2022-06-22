Ōmokoroa wharf could host a ferry service to Tauranga's CBD if a study suggesting so gets approval. Photo / WBOPDC

Ōmokoroa wharf could host a ferry service to Tauranga's CBD if a study suggesting so gets approval. Photo / WBOPDC

There is a "clear and compelling case" for pursuing a ferry service linking Ōmokoroa, Tauranga CBD and Mount Maunganui, a study has found - but setup costs could hit $17 million.

A business leader has hit out at the study, saying in his view it delivered "no new progress" on the ferry idea and was biased towards barriers.

The Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty Ferries Feasibility Study will be considered at a Bay of Plenty Regional Council Public Transport Committee meeting today.

In a report, council team leader of service planning and project delivery Oliver Haycock said a ferry service would have lower greenhouse gas emissions per passenger kilometre than other transport modes and would help reduce road congestion.

He also said it would also give carless people another transport option and provide better access to jobs, education, services and social opportunities.

But any progress on the idea had multiple "issues and risks", Haycock said.

"There is no 'risk-free, low cost' option that could be delivered in the short-term that would likely be attractive for customers."

A second-hand small vessel option such as this is among options being considered as part of a potential ferry service for Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

The service's success would depend on factors including service frequency, how it compared to other transport modes, and supporting infrastructures such as wharf upgrades and parking, he said.

Haycock said going ahead without the infrastructure upgrades was a risk.

Infrastructure would be the responsibility of the Western Bay of Plenty District Council and the Tauranga City Council, and funding was expected through each council's 2026-2030 Long-term Plans.

For the Ōmokoroa-CBD route, estimated capital costs to establish the service ranged from $4 million for an hourly peak time weekday service to about $9m for a 30-minute daily service. Operational costs varied between $1.5m and $7m a year.

For Mount Maunganui-CBD, capital costs range from about $5m to about $8m with operational costs between $1.3m to $4m a year.

Tauranga's population of 190,000 was expected to increase by an additional 200,000 over the next 30 to 70 years.

However, Haycock also warned there may not be enough customers to support the Ōmokoroa to CBD service.

The anticipated completion of Takitimu North Link (stage one) along with a potential Ōmokoroa park and ride "could encourage customers to continue to travel by car".

Sustainable Bay of Plenty's Glen Crowther is not convinced a proposed ferry service from Ōmokoroa is necessarily worth it. Photo / John Borren

The study found a ferry from Ōmokoroa to the CBD could take 29 minutes compared to a peak time drive of up to 50 minutes. A ferry from Mount Maunganui to the CBD would take 14 minutes, compared to up to 22 minutes in the car.

Local proposed ferry fares were $8 for the Ōmokoroa run and $5.50 for Mount Maunganui, which were in line with comparable Auckland ferry services.

The study referenced growing patronage of Auckland's ferry service due to time savings, parking, frequency and capacity.

A local ferry service aligned with three of the Urban Form and Transport Initiative's (UFTI) four investment objectives relating to greenhouse gases, efficient and effective freight, and people living within travel thresholds to amenities, the study found.

However, market research identified key barriers to people using the ferry were price, reliability, ferry capacity, parking, commute times, weather, poor connectivity, and the need to use a car.

The study identified that more than $1m in essential infrastructure upgrades were needed before the service could start being established. This included upgrading Salisbury Wharf and addressing a lack of Mount Maunganui parking.

"Without improvements to parking facilities, it is unlikely that significant numbers of customers would be attracted to use the ferry service," the study said.

The study concluded there was a "clear and compelling case" to further investigate the potential ferry service. Infrastructure, access to wharves and a diesel versus low-emission vessels debate were key issues to address before a business case could be developed.

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt. Photo / John Borren

The study recommended the city and district councils work with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to progress the project.

The project relied on a "strong partnership approach".

Nigel Tutt, chief executive of Western Bay economic development agency Priority One - which has also looked into the case for ferries - panned the regional council study.

In Tutt's view, the study detailed "obvious information that has already been outlined, with a bias towards barriers over opportunities".

He said from Priority One's perspective, they were "disappointed to see such a weak position, with no new progress made in two years - our community deserves better".

Sustainable Bay of Plenty director Glen Crowther said he was torn by the study's findings.

He said at heart, he wanted to back the Ōmokoroa to the CBD route as an alternative transport option, but logically he could not see how the investment stacked up.

"I'd have to rule out Ōmokoroa but I don't want to rule out the Mount Maunganui option. I think there's a way this could happen and there could be higher patronage from a more diverse group of passengers," Crowther said.

Sustainable Bay of Plenty had previously canvassed Ōmokoroa residents about preferred transport options and most respondents wanted rail, he said.

A second-hand fast vessel such as this is among the options considered as part of a potential ferry service between Ōmokoroa, Tauranga CBD, and the Mount. Photo / Supplied

"They [rail and ferry] are both very expensive compared to buses, whereas with rail you at least have a number of different points of destination compared to a ferry.

"This is really like comparing a single bus line."

In response to Tutt's concerns, council chief executive Fiona McTavish said a ferry service could provide an "attractive and innovative travel choice for customers".

The study provided information on progressing work done previously by expert consultants but "initial estimates indicate a significant cost to ratepayers with capital costs at between $8.8m-$16.9m, and an operating subsidy requirement of between $1.6m-$7.8m".

McTavish said the council's next steps were further discussions with the transport agency, and other councils to collectively agree on a business case for funding as part of the National Land Transport Plan.

"Funding cannot rely solely on local government," McTavish said.