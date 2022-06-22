Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Tauranga ferry service: 'Clear and compelling case' to keep investigating, but costs could hit $17m

6 minutes to read
Ōmokoroa wharf could host a ferry service to Tauranga's CBD if a study suggesting so gets approval. Photo / WBOPDC

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Assistant News Director and Multimedia Journalist

There is a "clear and compelling case" for pursuing a ferry service linking Ōmokoroa, Tauranga CBD and Mount Maunganui, a study has found - but setup costs could hit $17 million.

