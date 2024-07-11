This election is the first time Tauranga has used the orange bins, also used in Wellington in its 2022 election.
It’s also the first time Tauranga City Council has offered candidates 90-second videos online to help profile each hopeful ahead of the election, which was using the Single-Transferable Vote (STV) system instead of First Past the Post.
Lampp said the bins collected 50% of Wellington’s total votes in its election. He anticipated they would likely collect 80% of Tauranga votes this election, “if not more”.
As of Tuesday, the Tauranga electoral office had received more than 10,600 votes, or just over 9.7% of eligible voter turnout. Of those, about 1500 were through the post. Of the nine new wards, Bethlehem and Tauriko had the highest turnout so far.
Etherington said she felt there was enough awareness among her age group of why voting was so important.
“People don’t really understand or know enough about it to care,” she said.
She said she felt the more people who voted, the broader the spectrum of people representing the community in council chambers.
“I read through the leaflet and talked to Mum and Dad, I probably took about 30 to 40 minutes to decide who to vote for.”
Etherington said the new orange bins made voting easy and accessible and hoped others would take advantage of them.
Special voting began on June 29 and special vote events will be held this weekend at the Historic Village Hall on Saturday between 9am and 1pm and at Tauranga Crossing, between 2 Degrees and Platypus, on Sunday between 10am and 2pm.
if your top choice doesn’t have enough support to get in or;
if your top choice doesn’t need all the votes they received to be elected.
For your vote to be counted there needs to be a single ‘1′ in each category (ward and mayoralty). After that, the numbers you use must be in sequence and there must be only one of each number. If you make a mistake, your vote will be valid up to when you made the error - for example, if you miss out a “4″ and just rank 1, 2, 3 and 5, only your first three preferences will be valid.
