The Tauranga Eastern Link. Photo / NZME

Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road eastbound lanes between Pāpāmoa and Paengaroa will be closed for part of Saturday.

They will close between 5.30am and 1pm for the cycle-leg of the Tauranga Half Triathlon, which is part of the Mount Festival of Multisport.

This will be the fourth year the event has used the toll road lanes for the cycle leg, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said in a statement.

The alternative route for motorists during this time is via Te Puke Highway.

There may be minor delays for toll road users during the closure and traffic management will be in place at the Domain Rd interchange and Paengaroa roundabout.

Westbound lanes will operate as usual.

For safety reasons, the Paengaroa roundabout will be closed to spectators and traffic management will be in place.

The best place to watch the event is along Marine Parade and Oceanbeach Rd in Mount Maunganui.











