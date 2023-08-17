The road will close at night at the end of August. Photo / NZME

The road will close at night at the end of August. Photo / NZME

The Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road will close each night from August 28 to August 31.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the closure will enable bridge beams to be taken to the site of the Rangiuru Business Park Interchange, which will give access to the new Rangiuru Business Park.

The closure will be in place from 8pm to 6am each night with a detour in place via the Te Puke Highway.

The bridge consists of eight beams which are 33.1 metres in length and weigh about 65 tonnes each, the agency said in a statement.

“Due to the complex requirements when moving such sizeable items, only four can be transported and installed each night.

“Once the bridge beams have been lifted into place the current temporary speed limit of 70km/h will remain. While the closure is in place, contractors will carry out maintenance on the westbound lanes of the Kaituna River Bridge. T

“These works are weather dependent and will be deferred if there is wet weather.”

The temporary steel barriers which have been in place for the Pāpāmoa East Interchange construction will be removed while the closure is in place, and once removed, the temporary speed limit of 70km/h will remain for an additional couple of weeks.