A man who exploited illegal migrants, housing them in overcrowded garages and underpaying them, has avoided jail after he crowd sourced $80,000 in reparation payments.
Jafar Kurisi had earlier pleaded guilty in the Tauranga District Court to exploiting four illegal migrant workers, underpaying them thousands of dollars in wages and charging them $100 rent a week and travel costs for some, to get to and from work.
One worker was housed in a garage with no heating or insulation, with 19 others for four months. Some of the 19 slept on the carpeted garage floor because there were not enough mattresses.
“Any causative contribution from his previous life before he arrived New Zealand... was surely extinguished when he was sentenced by a very thin margin to a sentence of home detention last time. Added to that, it was only a matter of days, I believe, after that previous sentence expired that this set of offending start[ed].”
The judge said it was unfortunate that Kurisi hadn’t indicated any remorse or issued an apology, and still denied some of the facts.
“He denies for example having 19 people in his garage at one point in time,” the judge said.
Judge Cameron began with a starting point of three years, and uplifted it by three months for the attempt to pervert the course of justice.
A 25% discount for his reparation, along with 20% for his guilty plea and 10% for his health issues, meant the sentence got down to 17.55 months. The judge didn’t apply a discount for Kurisi’s background, agreeing with the Crown that the previous offending made that an inappropriate discount.
The 17.55 months was uplifted by six months due to Kurisi’s relevant previous offending, to 23.5 months, and being under two years, the judge had the option of a home detention sentence.
The judge said from the outset of the case he had made it clear that a significant financial contribution to the victims, by way of reparation payments, would impact the ultimate outcome.
“Based on that, over the past few months the defendant has raised funds to the value of $80,000. At an earlier date it was made clear that should the defendant reach that target then no further reparation order beyond that would be made.”
Judge Cameron decided, “by a very narrow margin”, to commute the sentence to one of 12 months’ home detention.
What Kurisi admitted to
In February 2024, Kurisi pleaded guilty to seven charges of exploiting unlawful employees. The charges related to his failure to pay the minimum wage and, in three cases, also holiday pay, between December 1, 2018, and July 22, 2020.
He also pleaded guilty to a further charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice after he tried to get a prosecution witness to make a false statement to Immigration NZ.
He asked the witness not to tell authorities he had paid them cash, saying, “if you tell them you got cash from me, I will go to jail.”
The summary of facts states that Kurisi was involved in labour contracting in the kiwifruit industry for 15 years.
He would hire workers for picking, pruning and thinning, both for individual orchard owners and larger companies.
Orchard owners often pay a contractor who then pays their workers. The contractor must ensure that the workers are lawfully entitled to work in New Zealand and then ensure they pay the workers at least the minimum wage and other entitlements.
The employees in this case were from Indonesia and Malaysia.
A visa agent had told them they would make good money in New Zealand and they borrowed money to pay for what they believed were work visas and travel costs.
The first victim borrowed the equivalent of $11,850 to pay for the visa and travel from the agent’s company to be repaid over three years, the summary said.
The victim was granted a three-month visitor’s visa on July 19, 2019, but because he did not speak or read English, he believed it was a work permit.
The worker lived with up to 19 people in a garage area under Kurisi’s house. They each had $100 rent a week deducted from their wages.
The garage was crowded, with no heating or insulation, and because there were not enough mattresses some workers slept on the carpeted floor, the summary said.
In January 2020, Kurisi moved this victim to a small house he owned in Merivale occupied by five others, and they slept in a cold garage with holes in it and continued to pay $100 a week rent taken from his wages.
The summary said that on average the victim worked 51 hours a week and was paid an estimated hourly gross rate of $5 an hour, despite being told his hourly rate would be $13 an hour. Immigration NZ estimates Kurisi underpaid this worker $24,338.54 gross in minimum wages.