The section of road is closed. Photo / Alex Cairns

One person has been taken to hospital after a vehicle rolled in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the two-vehicle crash on Ōtūmoetai Rd about 11.35am.

One vehicle had rolled and was on its side, she said.

Fire and Emergency NZ staff extracted a person from a vehicle.

The road is blocked.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.