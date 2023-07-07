The Government has confirmed funding to build a new courthouse in Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

The Government has confirmed $208 million in funding to build a new courthouse in Tauranga.

The current courthouse is served by two linked buildings. The Cameron Rd building is leaky and “too expensive to fix” while the other, McLean House, is outdated, a Ministry of Justice press release said.

As part of the estimated $208m redevelopment, the Cameron Rd building would be decommissioned, and a new courthouse building built on the corner of McLean, Willow and Monmouth Sts.

This was across the road from McLean House, which would be refurbished as part of the project, the press release said.

The number of courtrooms would increase from 10 to 13, including provision for High Court criminal trials to return to Tauranga, rather than be heard in Rotorua or Hamilton. This would minimise the extra travel burden placed on victims, whānau and lawyers resident in Tauranga.

Ministry of Justice corporate and digital services deputy secretary Tina Wakefield said the new courtrooms would be bigger and allow for trials with large numbers of defendants to take place.

There would be dedicated spaces for victims, participants and their whānau. The buildings would provide a safe and healthy environment for all court users.

“This is welcome news. We are pleased to be able to confirm the future direction of the project. We want to thank the local community and our partners for their continued support.”

The press release said it was in the final phases of designing the courthouse. The design would will reflect Te Ao Māori values and concepts including Hohou te Rongo, which was about resolution and restoration of balance.

It would also include whānau-centric spaces, where people could work with participants and their whānau to support, restore and facilitate.

“We would like to acknowledge the contribution of Te Kāhui Hapū o Te Papa - representatives of Ngāi Tamarāwaho, Ngāti Tapu, Ngāi Tūkairangi, Ngāti Hē, Ngāi Te Ahi and Ngāti Ruahine - we have worked together to help ensure the new courthouse will meet the needs of the Tauranga community.”

Work to prepare the site on the corner of McLean, Willow, and Monmouth St was “well under way”.

Construction was expected to start next year.



