Off in their caravan to promote their new Coffey app.

A young Tauranga couple is risking it all and hitting the highways of New Zealand - with a toddler, rescue dog and caravan in town - to pitch a new app to cafe owners the old-fashioned way - face to face.

Mary and Robbie Burke have rented out their home while they promote the app, saying if you do the same thing all the time, you get the same results.

The decision was not made lightly. They both worked in the corporate world, with Robbie being a successful business owner and software engineer who contracted to companies in New Zealand and overseas.

Mary initially broached the topic and planted the seed, telling Robbie: “I know this is crazy, but what if we just risk it all and you don’t get another contract?

“I said this every year: ‘Quit so you can focus on your own business.’ And every year was next year.”

That has become a reality with the launch of Coffey - software that allows coffee shops and cafes to create their own app quickly and inexpensively. This coincides with their Facebook page Dream Bound Journeys - a platform they are using to showcase their adventures and highlight other small businesses.

Robbie Burke says living on the road in a caravan while promoting their business is exciting.

Mary said once they finally made up their mind to get on the road, it happened quickly.

“Within three weeks, we had everything organised. We did that before we went to California to visit my family. So we put everything in storage and sold or donated pretty much everything else.”

The couple researched what their new life would entail and bought a caravan that was almost fully solar-powered. They did a trial run on the road a few weeks ago.

“We are feeling really excited. Obviously, there are adjustments, with your toddler and a 30kg dog in a caravan.”

The Burkes belonged to the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association and planned to freedom camp to keep costs down.

Robbie said the trip would enable them to live their “dream” and grow the business at the same time.

“We feel very fortunate to be in our position. When our daughter gets older we will have to be based in one location as she will be going to school, so there is really no better time to do it.”

The Coffey software helps cafes and coffee shops give customers more purchasing power by ordering and paying for beverages in advance.

“We both came from nothing. I come from Paroa - a small farming community - and Mary was brought up by a single mum. It’s going to be cool to meet other families in business.”

He acknowledged artificial intelligence was having an impact on businesses, but believed it worked in his favour.

“The introduction of the computer was seen as taking jobs, but it allowed people to become a lot more productive with their time as they didn’t have to do calculations by hand.

“As a business owner, I use AI daily ... because it’s a fantastic virtual assistant as it allows me to rapidly get together vast amounts of information, process and display it.”

Robbie Burke has launched a new Coffey app to help connect cafes to customers.

Robbie said AI had allowed him to produce a library of coffee and drinks with different names and descriptions at the click of a button.

Taking the plunge to pack up and hit the road had not been an easy decision, but Robbie had a different take on that.

“I like to interpret the physical signs of nervousness and anxiousness to be physical signs of excitement and enjoyment. So I’m letting myself decide that those feelings I’m feeling are ones of excitement.

“It’s an amazing opportunity.”

Their first port of call is Rotorua, which they hope to visit on Monday.

